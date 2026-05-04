It’s Monday again—May the Fourth… Star Wars Day. There isn’t much excitement planned this week. In fact, according to my schedule, there’s no excitement at all, which can be a good thing. Sometimes a quiet week is exactly what’s needed—a chance to catch your breath, settle into routine, and simply move through the days without too much fuss.
I hope you all have a wonderful week!
May the Fourth—I mean, Force—be with you!
2 comments:
And the force be with you
I never forget a friend’s birthday because we say, “May the fourth be with you.”
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