Monday, May 4, 2026

Star Wars Day

It’s Monday again—May the Fourth… Star Wars Day. There isn’t much excitement planned this week. In fact, according to my schedule, there’s no excitement at all, which can be a good thing. Sometimes a quiet week is exactly what’s needed—a chance to catch your breath, settle into routine, and simply move through the days without too much fuss.

I hope you all have a wonderful week!


May the Fourth—I mean, Force—be with you!
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Butch 57 said...

And the force be with you

May 4, 2026 at 8:55 AM
Anonymous said...

I never forget a friend’s birthday because we say, “May the fourth be with you.”

May 4, 2026 at 4:18 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)