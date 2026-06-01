Pride Month Begins 🏳️‍🌈

Happy Pride Month!
Today marks the beginning of June, a month that means many different things to many different people. For LGBTQ+ people, Pride Month is a time to celebrate who we are, to remember those who came before us, and to recognize how far we have come. It is also a reminder that the journey toward equality, dignity, and acceptance is not yet complete.
For me, Pride Month has never been about believing I am better than anyone else. It is about rejecting the shame that so many of us were taught to carry. It is about recognizing that we all deserve to live authentically and that there is nothing shameful about being who we are.
Pride Month is often about letting go of fear—the fear of rejection, the fear of judgment, the fear of being told that we are somehow less than who we truly are.
Pride Month is also a time to remember those who fought for the freedoms many of us enjoy today. It is a time to honor those who lived openly when doing so carried tremendous risks, and those who never had the opportunity to live openly at all.
As June begins, I hope this month will be one of joy, reflection, community, and love. Whether you attend a Pride event, fly a rainbow flag, spend time with friends, or simply take a moment to appreciate how far you’ve come on your own journey, I hope you find reasons to celebrate.
Happy Pride Month, everyone. 🏳️🌈
Love one another!
3 comments:
HAPPY Pride Month, Joe
William NS
Paris 27 juin https://www.marchedesfiertes.org/en
The first Pride parade I ever went to was Paris Pride in 2005. The parade happened to be on the day we arrived in Paris for a study abroad class and some of us went to the parade. It was a great experience.
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