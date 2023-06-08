Primal Nature

The need for connection and community is primal, as fundamental as the need for air, water, and food.
—Dean Ornish
I’m leaving on my retreat today. I thought this quote was somewhat apropos for the type of retreat I am going to. The retreat is designed to disconnect from social norms and reconnect with nature. We will be engaging in workshops like art, body movement, and photography, as well as rituals, trance dance, and fire ceremony. I really need this getaway, and I am going to make the most of it.
1 comment:
Best wishes on your adventure!!! Come back refreshed and re-created.
Post a Comment