June 1st 🏳️‍🌈

June has arrived, and it certainly feels like June here in Vermont. Yesterday, it got up to 85; today, it's supposed to be 87; and tomorrow is supposed to be 82. after that, we return to more "normal" Vermont temperatures in June: low 60s, upper 50s. We always have these warnings in Vermont this time of year when it starts to get warmer because the water temperature takes a lot longer to warm up. I've always thought no matter what time of year, water anywhere in Vermont is cold. I know Lake Champlain has its "beaches," and there are some "swimming holes" around the state, though none really near me. I wouldn't mind laying out somewhere near the water and getting some sun, but I'm not terribly keen on getting in the water. However, the usual weather pattern for Vermont is a few days of warm (sometimes hot) weather followed by a week of rain.
As you might have guessed by my ramblings so far, I really didn't have anything specific to day today. Really, I just liked the picture above.
Of course, it’s also the beginning of Pride Month. 🏳️🌈 Sometimes, I forget Pride month is in June everywhere but Vermont when it’s in September, but all you have to do is look around and you’ll see Pride flags out everywhere. Usually, the Pride merchandise is very visible, but we’ll see how visible it is with the MAGA terrorists threatening store employees. Hopefully, there will be many companies that don’t cave and will show their support for Pride or at least the desire to make money off of it.
