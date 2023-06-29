Showing Some Skin

I'm not sure I have ever spoken about this before, but I have a condition known as vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or color. It is most notable in darker-skinned people. Some fair-skinned people have it, but it is not noticeable unless they get a tan. I have a light olive complexion, so it is noticeable on me. Most people notice it on my hands. I have very little pigment on my fingers. There are other places where it is, but we will not discuss that.
Recently, there have been some models who have been seen with vitiligo. I think a Gap commercial, or a similar store used a model with vitiligo in one of their ads. It's even showing up in gay porn, which I find shocking. The picture above is the Cocky Boys model Theo Brady. Looking closely, you can see that it affects his legs and around his waist. If you watch one of his videos, you will see it more prominently in other areas of his body. This was the only picture I could safely show on my blog.
So, why am I telling you about this? Throughout my life (this started around puberty), I have always been told there is no effective treatment or cure. Recently a new drug has been discovered called Opzelura. The medicine is a cream for the treatment of chronic treatment of mild to moderate eczema and a type of vitiligo called nonsegmental, which is what I have. A thin layer of the cream has to be allied twice a day to the affected areas. Also, the treatment can take up to a year to see any repigmentation.
My vitiligo has been a source of embarrassment for me since it began. The depigmentation has accelerated in recent years, though it is still only in certain places on my body. Many people have asked me what happened to my hands, and I tell them it's vitiligo. If they are of my generation or before, then I can tell them it's what Michael Jackson had before he had his skin bleached. Skin bleaching used to be the only "cure" for vitiligo, but it was only used in extreme cases.
Once I heard about the medication (thank you, Susan), I talked to my doctor about getting a prescription. He referred me to a dermatologist. Initially, my appointment was scheduled for September 27, but I was told to check for cancellations. On Monday, I found a cancellation for Tuesday and made the appointment. I saw the dermatologist, who told me that it had been proven effective in some people and was worth trying.
It has some possible side effects like all medications have. One of them is that it causes acne where it is applied. She said we'd treat the acne if that were the case. The dermatologist told me to try it in a small, affected spot for two weeks and see how I reacted to it. If there are no problems, then we will continue the treatment. So then, I had to get it approved by my insurance. Amazingly, my insurance company, which denies everything, quickly approved the medicine, and I am waiting for my pharmacy to get it in stock today.
It can take up to twelve weeks to a year to see any improvement, but I have my fingers crossed that it will work. I am excited because there has never been the slimmest chance of hope before, and a treatment has finally proved effective.
Good luck hope it works for you. Hope Isabella is well and having fun.
