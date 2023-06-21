I had a migraine all day Monday, but it was tolerable most of the day. However, by the time I went to bed it had begun to intensify. This migraine woke me up several times during the night. When it woke me around 3 am, I wasn’t able to fully fall back to sleep. I eventually got up at 4 am. I ended up calling in sick to work. The slightest amount of light was causing more pain. I kept my blinds closed, but light was still coming in. Eventually, I put on a sleep mask, which seemed to help. I slept most of yesterday. Each time I woke up my migraine seemed better, but that didn’t last long. It was a miserable day. Thankfully, I am feeling better this morning.
