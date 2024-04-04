Star Trek: Discovery’s final season began being released today with episodes 1 and 2. I watched episode 1 as soon as I got up this morning. And it shows a lot of promise for the season. I’ll watch episode 2 tonight. This season already has certain ties to both TNG and DS9.
Although, I haven’t always loved Discovery, it is often fun to watch. It has also been the most LGBTQ+ progressive Star Trek series ever. It has included a married gay couple as main characters, a lesbian who was widowed during the Klingon War, and a transgender and a non-binary character. I’ve especially liked that the creators did not make a big deal out introducing LGBTQ+ characters. It’s been groundbreaking Star Trek series in many ways, and I’ll miss its progressiveness of the series.
If you’re curious about this post’s title, all Star Trek captains have phrase for telling their ship to move out: Picard’s was “Engage,” Captain Pike’s is “Hit it!,” and Captain Burnham (Discovery) is “Let’s fly!”
And here’s your weekly Isabella pic:
She enjoys keeping an eye on things from the top of the kitchen cabinets.
Isabella climbed that high by herself?
She seems a little worried: her meal is not being prepared quickly enough ?
I have tried to stop her, uvdp, but she's quicker than I am. She jumps on the counter, then the microwave, not top of the refrigerator, and then onto the cabinets where she roams around for a little while. At times, I have not been able to find her, and I finally look up, and there she is on top of the cabinets.
