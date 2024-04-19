Thank goodness I didn’t have to even contemplate going to work today. I developed a migraine not too long after I got to work yesterday, and it was a bad one. I ended up going home after only being at work for three hours. I knew there were three things at the museum that would have only made my migraine worse: 1) 🖥️ I think my computer screen was trying to kill me (even though I have it on the lowest brightness, it still aggravates my migraine), 2) 🔨 one of my coworkers was installing an exhibit and was hammering in shelves so every time I heard the hammer come down, my headache nearly exploded, and 3) 🙄 another coworker said something about one of our other coworkers, and I started to roll my eyes, but I couldn’t because it hurt too much with my migraine centered in my left eye. I end up rolling my eyes a lot at work these days, and I could tell that the day would be filled with more eye rolling than usual.
Anyway, I woke up to the same migraine. Today is a vacation day for me, so I was hoping to feel better. Although my weather app says we will be cloudy all day, our local meteorologist said that we’d actually have sun most of the day. I was hoping to be able to get outside some today and enjoy the sun. However, my migraines always come with really bad photophobia, so at this point, I’m hoping for the cloudy day.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
