Snow, Snow, Snow

Even though it is officially spring, winter is hanging on in Vermont as we are expecting a nor’easter over the next few days. Most of the state is under a winter storm warning and a wind advisory. This means, we are expecting to start with a wintry mix that will turn into 10-15” of a wet, heavy snow and high winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. What does all of that mean? Travel conditions will be sketchy and likely difficult, and we are likely to lose electricity.
When we have this kind of weather, I wish I could just stay home. However, that’s not going to be possible. I have a doctor’s appointment later this afternoon, about the time the snow is to begin, but maybe the snow will either be light on my way home, or it will start later than expected. I might be able to work from home, but I’m guessing that won’t be likely. Then on Friday, I have to drive to Syracuse, New York, to present at a workshop on Saturday. This late winter storm is forecasted to be over by early Friday morning, so as long as Vermont and New York keep up with plowing and treating the roads, it shouldn’t be a bad trip. Besides, I’m looking forward to the workshop Saturday.
