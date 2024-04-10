Rain, Rain… ☔️
Rain, rain, go away,Today begins at least four straight days of rain. The weather app on my phone says that it will only be light rain for parts of the day; however, my local meteorologist says the rain will be heavier and more long lasting. While the forecast calls for scattered showers with heavier rains this afternoon.
Come again another day.
Apparently, this means my commute home is expected to be in heavy rain. Maybe, it won’t be so bad. I hate driving in the rain in Vermont, especially this time of year. Vermont is not very good about keeping the lines on the roads painted, and they always fade during winter. They often get repainted in the summer, but for now, it’s hard to see the lines.
The heaviest rain is predicted for Friday when a severe storm hitting the southern United States will reach us. It is doubtful the rain will even come close to the severe storms in the South. We have severe snowstorms in Vermont, but rarely do we ever have severe rain storms. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve heard thunder or seen lightning up here. In the South, we’d get very heavy rainfall, especially during the tropical storm season, but here in Vermont, it’s usually mostly very light rain.
As long as I can stay home and read while it rains, I don’t mind it. I only get aggravated by rain when I have to be out in it. I’m off work tomorrow, and I have errands to run. I’m hoping there is a break in the rain while I’m running them. The rest of the time we are expected to get rain, I should be able to just stay home and curl up with a book and Isabella.
