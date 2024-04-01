A Long and Busy Monday

Not only is it going to be a busy Monday, it’s going to be a busy week. I have to prepare for a class I’m teaching tomorrow. I’ll be teaching about objects I do not know anything about nor do I understand them. I just hope that when I pull the items, they make a bit more sense than when I looked them up in our database. I’m also hosting a guest today, which means not only a tour of the museum and several meetings, but also dinner tonight. It will be a long 12-hour day. I’ll leave home at around 7 am this morning and probably not get back home until at least 7 pm this evening. I just hope everything goes as planned today; if so, if it all goes smoothly, it shouldn’t be too tiring. At least I’ll get a good dinner tonight. We’ll be going to a restaurant that I love. The restaurant is really the only one nice enough to take guests to, but I’m told our former alternate restaurant is finally opening back up after being closed since the July floods caused massive damage in the restaurant. The rumor had been that it was closed permanently, but it looks like it will finally open again.
