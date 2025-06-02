Back to the Grind

After two blissful weeks mostly away from work—save for those pesky Thursdays—I’m officially back to my regular schedule starting today. The vacation glow has already started to fade, and I can feel the familiar weight of routine settling back on my shoulders. While I’ll still be working from home on Fridays (a small but welcome mercy), the Monday-through-Thursday grind resumes with all its usual charm—or lack thereof.
Truthfully, I’m not exactly thrilled to be back. It’s not just that the rhythm of summer makes everything feel slower and heavier. It’s that summer at the museum tends to be... well, quiet. Too quiet. There are no classes to prep for, no public programs to plan, no whirlwind of events to coordinate. Just a few tours here and there, which don’t require much in the way of preparation. I could practically recite those scripts in my sleep—and, some days, I think I do.
To make matters even less enticing, my boss is not exactly my favorite person. Let’s just say their leadership style is a little too hands-on in all the wrong ways, and not nearly hands-on enough where it might actually help. Combine that with the slow trickle of summer foot traffic and the looming sense of "Why am I even here?" and you’ve got the perfect recipe for seasonal ennui.
But I suppose there’s something to be said for the quiet, even if it’s not particularly productive. Sometimes, the summer lull gives me time to think, reflect, and—if I’m lucky—sneak in a bit of personal writing or reading between tasks. And with Fridays still reserved for the sanctuary of working from home, I’ll take the silver linings where I can find them.
Here’s hoping the next few weeks bring a little unexpected joy—or at least a few interesting visitors to break up the monotony. If nothing else, I’ll have time to daydream about my next escape... or write a blog post or two.
2 comments:
I hope for your sake your boss doesn't read your blog.
Unexpected joy? Interesting visitors? What does that mean? Will you hookup in the museum with visitors?
