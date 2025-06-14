Moment of Zen: 🏳️‍🌈 Flag Day 🏳️‍🌈

Today is Flag Day, a moment traditionally set aside to honor the adoption of the American flag and what it represents. But with the current administration using the occasion to stage a highly controversial military parade—one timed to double as a birthday celebration for Donald Trump—it’s hard to feel the usual patriotic pride. The event, laden with tanks, fighter jets, and political spectacle, has drawn criticism for politicizing the military, straining budgets, and veering disturbingly close to authoritarian pageantry. So instead of celebrating with stars and stripes draped in nationalism, I’ll be sharing images of flags that reflect the spirit, resilience, and identity of myself and many of my readers—flags that speak to inclusion, struggle, and pride in the face of adversity.
