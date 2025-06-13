One Last Rep

Today marks a bittersweet milestone: my last one-on-one workout with my trainer. Over the past weeks, he's been a fantastic motivator, guide, and friend as I've navigated this fitness journey. He's taught me so much—not just about exercise routines and proper form but also about determination, consistency, and pushing past my own limits.
When he told me on Monday that this week would be emotional, I understood exactly what he meant. It's clear how much he loves training and helping people achieve their goals. Sadly, Planet Fitness doesn't compensate their trainers enough, prompting him to seek a promotion into management. I fully support his decision—he deserves recognition and reward for his hard work—but I'll genuinely miss our regular sessions.
Fortunately, this isn't a total farewell. He'll still be around as an assistant manager, offering advice, answering questions, and checking in on my progress. He's even promised to write up a personalized plan summarizing what we've done so far and outlining how I should continue. It's comforting to know I'll have that guidance moving forward. I'm genuinely motivated to continue my workouts and keep improving my health and fitness.
And let's be honest, I'll definitely enjoy seeing him around the gym still—his cute little butt and the perfect way he fills out those sweatpants are perks I won't easily forget!
Here's wishing everyone a wonderful weekend filled with smiles and relaxation. Keep moving forward, and remember: every step counts!
No comments:
Post a Comment