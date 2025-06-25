Running on Empty This Morning

I know that today is usually when I post one of my art history pieces, and I do actually have one written and ready… but I just haven’t had the chance to gather the images for it yet. Honestly, I would have worked on it last night, but I was at the museum working until nearly 9:00 pm, giving tours. By the time I stopped for gas and got home, it was close to 10:00 pm, and I was wiped out.
My throat felt raw from talking loudly for two solid hours (the realities of leading big group tours). I always keep a bottle of water nearby between tours, but I can’t bring one along during the tours themselves—no food or drink allowed inside the museum. So when I finally got home, I was simply too tired to pull together the post.
The tours themselves went well, though! These were high school students visiting as part of a summer camp. One of the groups in particular was fantastic—really engaged, asking great questions, and interacting with me throughout. Of course, not all groups of teenagers are like that (group dynamics are always interesting), but that one made the long evening worthwhile.
I’m still feeling a bit worn out this morning, but I have another regular workday ahead of me. I’ll try to have the art history post ready for tomorrow. Thanks, as always, for reading.
3 comments:
What are you doing for mental health? Are you in therapy? Support group? Mental health retreat?
I tried therapy a few years ago, and it was a really bad experience. If I have issues, I talk to my primary doctor. He's better than a therapist, I just don't see him often. I need to take more "mental health days" away from work, and I am trying to do that. Also, my new exercise program has helped to boost my mental state. However, two hours of tours and talking loud enough so a group of high school students can hear me, wipes me out.
It's us, Joe, who thank you for your articles. Kisses to Isabella.
Post a Comment