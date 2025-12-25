Merry Christmas, Friends 🎄

However this day finds you—wrapped in the noise and laughter of family, sharing a quiet meal with chosen loved ones, or savoring a rare moment of stillness—I hope Christmas meets you gently. I hope it brings warmth where the year has been cold, light where things have felt heavy, and rest for souls that have been carrying more than their share.
For those of us who live at the intersections of faith, identity, and hope, Christmas can be complicated. It can hold joy and grief in the same breath. And still, the heart of this day remains: love entering the world not with spectacle, but with tenderness. With presence. With promise.
May you feel seen today. May you feel safe. May you feel loved—not as someone you’re expected to be, but exactly as you are.
From my corner of the world to yours:
Merry Christmas!
Peace, light, and a little bit of quiet joy to you all. 🎄✨
2 comments:
Thank you and merry Christmas to you and all your family and friends. Have a great season !
Merry Christmas to you too and hope your holiday will be nice and peaceful and with good health.
