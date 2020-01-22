I am very fortunate to have the friends I have. I am especially fortunate to have a friend like my friend Susan. Last night I was feeling very down. I am a bit overwhelmed with packing. Instead of causing me to frantically pack, it causes me to get even less done. I know it will get done, but right now I’m feeling overwhelmed. I also have a neighbor that lives below me who I have always tried to be friendly with who has turned against me and has been harassing me about everything she can. She’d been taking advantage of my kindness, and when she found out I was moving she has become increasingly more hateful to me. I am actually scared of what she might do. Add to that, the administrative assistant at the museum has decided she will only do what helps our director and refuses to do anything for me or my fellow curator. She’s supposed to be the museum’s administrative assistant not just the director’s. So after all these things coming down on me last night, I just wanted to cry. It had been an increasingly difficult day. It was nice to be able to talk to Susan and be able to tell her my woes. Just talking to her helped so much. I felt so much better afterwards. I am lucky to have the friends that I have. I hope that all of you have that person or persons who you can turn to in your time of need.
1 comment:
Joe,
I am anxious for the movers to come and whisk you away
from the emotional/energy vampire that lives beneath you.
May the move go smoothly. Susan is a great friend.
Enjoy your moments of peace after the move.
Best,
Alexander
