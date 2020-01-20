I will be spending the week packing, and I still have to work during the day. I have to teach several classes this week. I did some packing this weekend, but I didn’t get as far as I’d hoped. I hate packing. I don’t know of anyone who actually does like packing. I will get it done. I have to. The movers will be here next Monday. I can’t wait to get moved. I’m so looking forward to my new apartment. However, there is still so much to do. It’s a bit overwhelming.
2 comments:
Packing is a pain in the butt. Just keep reminding yourself of the super reward when it's finally finished. Take care. <3
I can really understand you because as early as my 4yo, with my parents and even after as an adult, I moved more than 15 times.
The last time I was packing was in April 2007 to get to the place I live in now since and that was a happy packing because this place i was moving out was a pain in the ass because of an old lady living down from me was always complaining for anything from everyone in the 16 appartements building.
I live now in a nice 6 1/2 rooms appartement in Montreal, in front of a nice park.
I'm on the second floor and my landlord lives on the first floor. No one else.
Hope you'll be rewarded with a nice peaceful new home.
Post a Comment