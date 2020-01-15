Sleeping In

I get to sleep in a bit today. I have a eye doctor’s appointment this morning. I may end up taking the whole day off. As a general rule, they dilate my eyes, which more often than not give me a bad headache. It also sometimes take a while for the dilation to wear off. I am not going to go to work if my eyes are dilated or if I have a headache. I’ve actually put off an eye exam for longer than I should have, so it’s definitely needed. We see if my eyes have gotten worse; I’ve never been to an eye doctor and my prescription hasn’t changed. We’ll see.
No comments:
Post a Comment