The Gateway

Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. (KJV) ( Matthew 7:14 )
Eternal life is considered to be narrow because there is only one way, through believing in Christ Jesus. Unfortunately, as the Bible says, only a few will find it. The road is difficult because it may mean we lay down our pride, take the high road, and serve others with love. But, oh how blessed we are that there is a road!
