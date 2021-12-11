Moment of Zen: Books

I love books. I have hundreds of them back in Alabama, but I was never able to bring all of my books to Vermont. I used to devour several books a week, but my headaches make it harder for me to concentrate on reading, so I often just listen to audiobooks. It looks like this guy is getting ready to travel somewhere since he’s reaching for a suitcase. The great thing about books is that you can travel through the written word to far flung places. Books can take you to the most wonderful cities, the most remote places on earth, or even into space.
Vuiton suitcases: a wealthy young man.
A word of advice: don't let yourself be swallowed up by books , like me . I also have them in my two residences
