Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The Christmas Wreath


The Christmas Wreath

By Anna de Brémont

 

Oh! Christmas wreath upon the wall,

     Within thine ivied space

I see the years beyond recall,

     Amid thy leaves I trace

The shadows of a happy past,

     When all the world was bright,

And love its magic splendour cast

     O’er morn and noon and night.

 

Oh! Christmas wreath upon the wall,

     ’Neath memory’s tender spell

A wondrous charm doth o’er thee fall,

     And round thy beauty dwell.

Thine ivy hath the satiny sheen

     Of tresses I’ve caressed,

Thy holly’s crimson gleam I’ve seen

     On lips I oft have pressed.

 

Oh! Christmas wreath upon the wall,

     A mist steals o’er my sight.

Dear hallow’d wreath, these tears are all

     The pledge I now can plight

To those loved ones whose spirit eyes

     Shine down the flight of time;

Around God’s throne their voices rise

     To swell the Christmas Chime!

 

 

The Comptess Anna de Brémont was born Anna Dunphy in 1864. A journalist, memoirist, fiction writer, and poet, she authored two poetry collections: Sonnets and Love Poems (J. J. Little, 1892) and Love Poems (Argus Printing Co., 1889). She died in 1922.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)