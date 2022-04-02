Moment of Zen: A Cat’s Love

People who don’t like cats often complain that they are unloving or aloof. I’ve always had very loving cats. My first cat Calico used to lay beside me when I was sick. My previous cat, Victoria, would insist I take a nap with her every day when I’d get home, laying beside me with her front paws and head on my chest. Isabella may not be a cuddler, but she’s almost always nearby or laying on my hip or staring out the window wanting me to come inside (see the last pic). Cats show affection in their own way, and we love them for it.
4 comments:
Well said. I had many cats over the years, and they were all affectionate in their own ways.
No April Fools yesterday: the tradition is lost ? Fortunately the cats console me .
I think that’s the thing that’s so misunderstood with cats, naturgesetz. Cats are “ affectionate in their own ways.” they may seem aloof, but the fact that they want to be near you or when they look up into your eyes with pure affection or when they just chat with you with their little meows (or loud “yeows” in the case of a Siamese). They are such wonderful and intelligent creatures.
Totally agree, cats are very loving but they do it on their terms they are not dogs they suit themselves and that is why I love them.
Post a Comment