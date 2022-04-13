Finishing Up

All of the major items that needed to be moved were moved by the movers I hired. However, there were still some things I needed to get on my own, some stuff that I just need to throw away, and clothes that I need to donate. So, I rented a pickup truck and will use it to move things a bit easier than in my vehicle. I will use the truck to take the stuff that I just need to get rid of to the trash collector. I’ll also take some recycling there as well. As for the clothes, I will probably load them into my car and take them to a local thrift shop that is owned my the hospital here. I did not want to take the clothes to the Salvation Army, so a friend told me about the hospital’s thrift shop, so I will be taking the clothes there. I hope they’ll be useful for someone who needs them.
Then, there are a few last minute things that I need to get, such as cleaning out the refrigerator and getting my summer tires from the basement. Once that stuff is done, I should be finished, but it is going to be a busy day of taking things here, there, and yonder to finish my move. I can’t wait to be finished. I went by on Sunday and Monday to get some things, and after climbing up and down those stairs and going up and down the hill to the parking area, my thighs are incredibly sore. I’m just going to push through the pain and get it all done.
1 comment:
This little gymnastic to go to the parking lot will be beneficial for your muscles and your heart.
