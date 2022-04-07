A Long Day

The movers came at 8 am and loaded everything on their truck, drove to my new apartment, and unloaded my stuff. The movers I hired were fantastic. They took great care of my stuff and were exceedingly nice. I did some unpacking yesterday and set up my new mattress, but it needs 24 hours to expand before it’s ready to sleep on. I was up late the night before getting the last few things done and ready for the movers. I was utterly exhausted and went to bed early last night.
When I moved to my last apartment, Isabella hid for nearly a week. She does not like change. Yesterday, she hid for about two hours and has been roaming around exploring ever since. She eventually settled down and found some place to curl up and sleep for a while. A cat has to have her naps. She seems to really like the new place and so do I.
1 comment:
I still have things that are in their boxes from my move to this house in 1884. But that's because there is no place to put them, so it's best to keep them stored (until I throw them out).
I'm glad Isabella likes it.
Post a Comment