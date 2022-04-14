Yesterday was one of those days when nothing went according to plan, and basically, if it could go badly, it did. i bit roadblocks with everything I had on my to do list. Finally, I just surrendered defeat, said, “Fuck it!”, and went home. By that time, I had a raging migraine. I just couldn’t take it anymore. I am praying today goes better, and I can get done what needs to be done. I have one more day in my lease and I want to get everything I can out of the old apartment and dispose of those things I want to throw away. This week just needs to end so that I am done for good with that old apartment and those horrendous landlords.
