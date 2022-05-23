I got back home last night from my conference in Boston. While I enjoyed my time in Boston, I was very glad to be home. I was mostly just glad to get back to Isabella. Since December 2019, I have not been away from her except for the one night when I had to go to Dartmouth for a sleep study. The rest of the time, it’s just been the two of us. I always worry about Isabella when I’m gone overnight, so it’s a relief when I get back home and she’s fine. She was very happy to see me, but she also let me know her displeasure at me being away. She is not usually a vocal cat, but anytime I’m away and come back, she wants to be right next to me, and she gets very vocal with her meows. I wish I could always take her with me, but it’s just not practical. She’ll soon settle back down into her routine and so will I. I’m just glad to be home, and it seems like Isabella feels the same way.
No comments:
Post a Comment