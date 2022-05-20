After several delays, a stop at a Cracker Barrel for a late lunch, and heavy traffic in Boston, we checked into our hotel. Apparently, they gave me a free upgrade to a suite. I’ve seen apartments smaller than this room. I have a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. When I say kitchen, I mean a full kitchen—full-sized refrigerator, stovetop, microwave, and dishwasher. They only thing it’s missing is a regular stove. It’s kind of in a loud area. I could hear music playing from a nearby party or something well after 10 pm. There is a piano bar downstairs, but this was not piano music. Anyway, the last time I stayed in Boston in the Seaport District, it was a noisy area. I didn’t mind, because by the time it was 10 pm, I was ready to crash for the night.
I also got to meet BosGuy while I was here. He was so kind to see me out for drinks while I was here. We went to a gay bar called Club Cafe. I had one of their “Sweet + Fruity” drinks called a Dirty Girl (Grey Goose Vodka, X-Rated Liqueur, and cranberry juice. It was a bit strong but also very good. I was going to check out one of the restaurants in the area or hang around the bar some after BosGuy left, but I realized I was tired from the day of driving and not really very hungry. I decided to just take an Uber back to my hotel, where I wrote this post and went to bed.
I’m looking forward to seeing more of Boston over the next few days and, hopefully, enjoying the conference.
1 comment:
Nice to get a chance to meet you in the flesh. I hope you can have fun while in town.
