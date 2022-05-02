The Weekend

I basically did only two things this weekend. I’ll admit I was disappointed after the results of Friday’s procedure said that I was not an ideal candidate for Inspire, but there’s nothing I can do about it. Friday night, I fell asleep around 8:30 pm. I’d been up early that morning to get to Dartmouth on time, and I had not slept well the night before. I slept until 5:15 am when Isabella woke me insisting that I feed her. I got up and fed her, and since I had already slept for over eight hours, I didn’t try to go back to bed. It’s rare that I sleep more than seven hours in a night.
Anyway, I had been seeing a lot of social media about this new Netflix show Heartstopper, so I thought I’d watch it and give it a try. Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romance developed for Netflix based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. It tells the story of Charlie Spring, a gay schoolboy who falls in love with someone he sits next to in his new form, Nick Nelson, while also exploring the lives of Charlie and Nick's friends: Tao, Elle, Tara, Darcy and Isaac. I got completely hooked. It’s probably not for everyone, but I found it so sweet and cute.
I watched the first few episodes during the day Saturday before getting ready to go see Matteo Lane in Burlington Saturday night. Matteo was fabulous and so funny. I laughed so hard it hurt. We had such a fantastic time. If he ever performs near you, and you want to see an absolutely hilarious gay stand-up comedian, you really need to go see Matteo. It was a great show, and I am so glad that I got to go.
I got back home around 10:00 pm and was a bit wired and not ready for bed. I thought I’d watch another episode of Heartstopper. The episodes are only about thirty minutes long, and I thought I’d go to bed after watching just one. There are eight episodes in the season, and I think I’d gotten through the first four earlier, so I started with the fifth episode. Once that episode was over, I watched another, and then another. Since there was only on episode left, I just watched it too. I didn’t go to sleep until just after 1:00 am.
Isabella woke me at 5:45 to fed her. She’d started trying to wake me up at around 5:15, but I kept pushing her away. Finally, I admitted defeat and got out of bed to feed her. Yesterday was a very lazy day. I talked on the phone with Susan and watched Season 2 of Love, Victor, which I’d planned to when Season 2 was released in June 2021, but when I had started to watch it, I just wasn’t in the mood, and then, I just never got around to watching it. I watched a few episodes, and then went to my usual “no brainpower needed” show, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. A week or so ago, I’d started watching the series again from the beginning, something I’ve done so many times, that I’ve lost count. It’s my “no brainpower needed” show, not because it’s a dumb show (it’s a pretty smart show, in my opinion), but because I’ve seen it so many times that I can basically say all of the lines in the series. So that’s what I did the rest of the day.
Now it’s Monday, and I have to go back to work.
