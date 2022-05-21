Moment of Zen: Country Boys

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
The French painter Raoul Dufy came to Boston in 1950, he painted many watercolors of the port and the Charles River there : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raoul_Dufy
See : Raoul Dufy Like this, it is, perhaps, better
Post a Comment
2 comments:
The French painter Raoul Dufy came to Boston in 1950, he painted many watercolors of the port and the Charles River there : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raoul_Dufy
See : Raoul Dufy
Like this, it is, perhaps, better
Post a Comment