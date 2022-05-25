Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Why?

 

I think President Biden said what all sane people are thinking. When is it going to end? When is enough, enough?​ In God’s name, when will Republicans wake up and realize that sensible gun laws are not going to take away their right to own a gun? 


Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in response to a question from NBC News, immediately dismissed the prospect of new efforts to pursue gun control measures. “That doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime,” said Cruz, who instead said it would be better to go “after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illness, arresting them, prosecuting them when they try to illegally buy firearms.” If sensible gun control measures don’t work, why is the United States the only country in the world to have so many mass shootings? The answer is simple. It’s because other countries have sensible gun laws. They have the same criminals and mentally ill, but most also have better prisons and healthcare. 

Cruz's remarks sparked a sharp rebuke from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who was elected to the Senate just weeks before the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his state. “Spare me the bullshit about mental illness. We don’t have any more mental illness than any other country in the world," Murphy told reporters. He also urged Congress to act.

   

 Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., also lashed out at Cruz. “F--- you @tedcruz," Gallego tweeted, "you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless." Gallego appeared to be referring to Cruz's opposition to abortion rights and his trip to Mexico last year as Texas faced a crippling winter storm. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the shooting a cold-blooded massacre. “For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after these shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives,” she said in a statement. “It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people and join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.”
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Once again, Joe, you have done the best job of summarizing the news of the day by helping us to put it in perspective.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday May 24th, I was oblivious about what had happened only a few hours before in Texas. At 2:15, I headed over to my grandson’s school. It is a 10 block walk through a lovely city park. The park was looking rather ragged because there had been a severe storm on Monday evening. A huge tree was down. The creek, which normally meanders through the park, was high and churning with muddy water.

My grandson’s 8th birthday was last Friday. He’s in 2nd grade.

The school yard was also looking ragged, with branches and leaves everywhere. The usual collection of parents and grandparents and nannies were chattering about the storm. Once again, I marveled at the racially diverse crowd of people in this wonderful close knit college town. The face of America.

He came bounding out of school, handed me his backpack and said: “Let’s go! I want to look at the creek.” As we crossed the street, he took my hand and I wondered how many more times that will happen now that he is getting bigger and more independent. As we walked along the creek, he skipped stones. We stopped and looked at the mess created by the downed tree and he wondered about birds nests.

When we got back to the house, his Granny had just made a shortcake and we had locally grown strawberries and shortcake. He said: “I want to sit here and savor every bite.” Then we worked together in the yard for an hour until his Mom (my daughter) picked him up. We hugged and commented on our nice afternoon.

Just another Tuesday in a small city in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, in Texas…..

charlesofdurham

May 25, 2022 at 7:24 AM
JiEL said...

The outstanding high number (213) of mass shootings since the beginning of the year seems not to make those Retrumplicons understand that FREEDOM access to GUNS is no more in phase with what the Fathers of your Constitution ment in the Second Amendment.

The NRA is misguiding those guns freeks in uSA around the «right to own guns» and all this is to make «money» and keep in power those who are pro guns. Sadly those same red states reprensentatives are «PRO LIFE» when it comes to «control» women's bodies and «freedoms» on their own lives.

NOWHERE like in USA there are so many mass shootings and, like in Canada, Japan, Australia etc... mental health is also there and isn't leading to killings innocent people and surely not kids.

USA have a huge issue in this matter and revising this «too old» and outdated Constitution should be done. When the Founders wrote this Second amendment it was to give the right to «ordinary» villagers to bare gun under the milicia control to defend them from any attacks from the British or any other ennemies. Those were ONE SHOT riffles and nothing as leathal as a AR-15 or a AK-47....

So many issues in USA like this one, like racism and sexism are the new challenges for you in this 21st century. Not easy to achieve when a part of your society are still living in the begining of the 20th century with their white supremacist spirit.

May 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)