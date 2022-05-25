I think President Biden said what all sane people are thinking. When is it going to end? When is enough, enough? In God’s name, when will Republicans wake up and realize that sensible gun laws are not going to take away their right to own a gun?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the shooting a cold-blooded massacre. “For too long, some in Congress have offered hollow words after these shootings while opposing all efforts to save lives,” she said in a statement. “It is time for all in Congress to heed the will of the American people and join in enacting the House-passed bipartisan, commonsense, life-saving legislation into law.”
Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless. https://t.co/0tArGHosep— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022
There are two Senator's blocking Democrats from passing ANYTHING on gun control. Their names are @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema. At this point they are BOTH nothing more than Accessories To Murder pic.twitter.com/r0ymMvJzvf— Back2Stonewall.com - Will Kohler (@BACK2STONEWALL) May 25, 2022
Once again, Joe, you have done the best job of summarizing the news of the day by helping us to put it in perspective.
Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday May 24th, I was oblivious about what had happened only a few hours before in Texas. At 2:15, I headed over to my grandson’s school. It is a 10 block walk through a lovely city park. The park was looking rather ragged because there had been a severe storm on Monday evening. A huge tree was down. The creek, which normally meanders through the park, was high and churning with muddy water.
My grandson’s 8th birthday was last Friday. He’s in 2nd grade.
The school yard was also looking ragged, with branches and leaves everywhere. The usual collection of parents and grandparents and nannies were chattering about the storm. Once again, I marveled at the racially diverse crowd of people in this wonderful close knit college town. The face of America.
He came bounding out of school, handed me his backpack and said: “Let’s go! I want to look at the creek.” As we crossed the street, he took my hand and I wondered how many more times that will happen now that he is getting bigger and more independent. As we walked along the creek, he skipped stones. We stopped and looked at the mess created by the downed tree and he wondered about birds nests.
When we got back to the house, his Granny had just made a shortcake and we had locally grown strawberries and shortcake. He said: “I want to sit here and savor every bite.” Then we worked together in the yard for an hour until his Mom (my daughter) picked him up. We hugged and commented on our nice afternoon.
Just another Tuesday in a small city in North Carolina.
Meanwhile, in Texas…..
charlesofdurham
The outstanding high number (213) of mass shootings since the beginning of the year seems not to make those Retrumplicons understand that FREEDOM access to GUNS is no more in phase with what the Fathers of your Constitution ment in the Second Amendment.
The NRA is misguiding those guns freeks in uSA around the «right to own guns» and all this is to make «money» and keep in power those who are pro guns. Sadly those same red states reprensentatives are «PRO LIFE» when it comes to «control» women's bodies and «freedoms» on their own lives.
NOWHERE like in USA there are so many mass shootings and, like in Canada, Japan, Australia etc... mental health is also there and isn't leading to killings innocent people and surely not kids.
USA have a huge issue in this matter and revising this «too old» and outdated Constitution should be done. When the Founders wrote this Second amendment it was to give the right to «ordinary» villagers to bare gun under the milicia control to defend them from any attacks from the British or any other ennemies. Those were ONE SHOT riffles and nothing as leathal as a AR-15 or a AK-47....
So many issues in USA like this one, like racism and sexism are the new challenges for you in this 21st century. Not easy to achieve when a part of your society are still living in the begining of the 20th century with their white supremacist spirit.
