Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Which one should I choose?I can keep the cute guy on the blue sofa in the PICTURE OF THE DAY or I can keepThe Rhodora?Please I need a quick answer!!!!Angel
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Which one should I choose?
I can keep the cute guy on the blue sofa in the PICTURE OF THE DAY or I can keep
The Rhodora?
Please I need a quick answer!!!!
Angel
Post a Comment