Another Snowy Morning

I almost titled this post “Another Snow Day,” but snow day usually implies a day out of school or off work because of snow. For there to be a snow day in Vermont, a snow storm must be particularly severe. This morning’s snow doesn’t seem to be severe nor as bad as had been predicted. Some parts of Vermont did get a significant amount of snow, but where I am, seems to have only gotten about an inch or so of snow. Of course, there is always the possibility of two things: 1) the snow may begin to come down at a faster pace before I leave for work, and 2) there may be places between my apartment and work that are in worse shape than we are. Thankfully, the snow should be over by mid afternoon, and when I head home at 4 pm, the roads should be in better condition. I wish I could just stay home today. However, I have a class to teach, and I will be the only person in the museum today.
My plan today is to leave earlier than usual and give myself plenty of time to take it slow and get to work safely.
Be careful while driving.
Well, this morning, I said my prayers in the sun on my balcony, 13°C
