Walking Worthy

I, therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called, with all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.– Ephesians 4:1-6
As LGBTQ+ Christians, we are often told—by the world and sometimes even by fellow believers—that we do not belong. Yet, Ephesians 4 reminds us of a powerful truth: we are called by God. Paul urges us to walk in a manner worthy of our calling, not as people seeking to prove our worth, but as those already embraced by the love of Christ.
Our calling is not rooted in what others say about us, but in what God has declared. Psalm 139:14 says, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. Paul wrote in Romans 8:38-39, “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Paul describes what it means to live out this calling: with humility, gentleness, patience, and love. As LGBTQ+ Christians, we know that walking in faith sometimes means facing rejection, misunderstanding, or even exclusion. Yet, God’s call is not to bitterness or isolation, but to unity in the Spirit.
This unity does not mean denying who we are or erasing our identity. Instead, it means recognizing that we belong in the body of Christ and striving to live in peace with others—even those who may not fully understand us. It means extending grace, even as we seek justice. If you have ever questioned your place in God’s family, hold fast to this truth: you are already included. Your identity and faith are not at odds; rather, they are both part of the beautiful diversity of God’s creation.
As we walk this journey, we should especially remember these three things. First, we are called by God – not by the approval of others, but by divine love. Second, we are part of one body – a church that is bigger than any human institution, And third, we are held by grace – in the Spirit who binds us together beyond all differences. May we walk in the fullness of our calling, knowing that in Christ, we are whole, loved, and never alone.
