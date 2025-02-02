Resistance Is Not Futile*

“Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.”— Galatians 6:1
Paul’s exhortation in Galatians 6:1 is not just about personal relationships—it’s a call to action for communities striving to live under the Spirit’s guidance. This verse calls us to hold each other accountable in love, to resist the temptations of pride, power, and division, and to be vigilant against the corrupting forces that draw us away from the heart of God.
During Paul’s lifetime, Jews and early Christians faced significant oppression under Roman rule and from broader society. Jews, who lived under Roman occupation, endured heavy taxation, restrictions on religious practices, and the brutal suppression of revolts, such as the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE. Christians, emerging as a distinct group within Judaism, faced persecution from both Jewish authorities and the Roman Empire. They were accused of disrupting social order, practicing “illegal” religion, and refusing to worship Roman gods or the emperor. This led to marginalization, imprisonment, and even martyrdom, as their faith was seen as a threat to Roman political and religious unity.
When we consider Galatians 6:1 in historical context and the context of authoritarian governance and societal structures, it challenges us to confront systems and policies that perpetuate harm. Fascist ideologies—marked by authoritarianism, suppression of dissent, and the denial of human dignity—are a clear deviation from God’s call to justice, mercy, and humility. Micah 6:8 says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” As followers of Christ, we are tasked not only to identify such sin but to respond with the Spirit’s gentle yet firm call to restoration and truth.
Fascist tendencies often thrive on fear and division, luring people with promises of order and control while undermining the freedoms and rights of the vulnerable. Galatians 6:1 warns us of the temptation to be swept up in these narratives, to turn a blind eye to injustice, or worse, to become complicit in oppressive systems. To resist this pull is to live by the Spirit, to remain grounded in love, humility, and the truth of God’s kingdom—a kingdom where the oppressed are lifted, and the lowly are honored. Leviticus 19:34 says, “The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.” This verse reflects God’s call for compassion and justice toward outsiders, reminding the Israelites of their own experience as foreigners in Egypt and urging them to extend the same grace to others.
As I wrote about last week, Galatians 3:28 tells us, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” In Matthew 22:39, Jesus commands, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” These passages remind Christians to approach everyone with compassion, dignity, and love, reflecting God’s inclusive and unconditional care to embrace all types of diversity and calling for the end of xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and racism.
Galatians 6:1 commands us to “restore that person gently.” Restoration does not mean passivity. It is active, courageous work. It requires speaking truth to power, advocating for those whose voices are silenced, and standing firm against policies that dehumanize or disenfranchise. Yet Paul reminds us to do so with gentleness—not with hatred or vindictiveness, but with a heart that seeks healing and redemption, even for those who perpetuate harm.
Paul’s caution to “watch yourselves” is a reminder of our own vulnerability to sin. In resisting oppressive systems, we must guard against adopting the same tactics of coercion, division, or self-righteousness. Instead, we are called to embody the Spirit’s fruit. Galatians 5:22-23 tells us “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Our resistance must reflect the character of Christ, who confronted injustice with truth and love.
We see the brokenness in our world, in governments and systems that seek power at the expense of human dignity. God will give us the courage to confront injustice and the wisdom to restore gently. He will help us to resist the temptations of pride and division, and to remain grounded in His Spirit. By following the teachings of Christ, we can be vessels of His justice and peace and work to build a world that reflects God’s love. Let Galatians 6:1 be both a warning and an encouragement: to call out sin, resist oppression, and work tirelessly for restoration—not with anger or despair, but with the transforming power of the Spirit.
*If you are not aware, the title of this post is in reference to the famous phrase used by the Borg in Star Trek, “Resistance is futile,” signifying their warning to civilizations that assimilation into their collective is inevitable and resistance is useless. The Federation, however, defeated the Borg, and we can defeat oppression.
