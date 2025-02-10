Working Monday

🎶Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen
Pour myself a cup of ambition
And yawn and stretch and try to come to life🎶
I’m not sure yawning and stretching helped me come alive this morning. I feel like I could sleep for another hour or so, even though I went to bed early last night. I wish I could stay home, but I didn’t have a good excuse. Besides i need to go to work because I have several things I need to do. Hopefully, this week will fly by.
Did anyone watch the Super Bowl last night? I decided not to watch. I didn’t care about either team playing, the halftime show didn’t interest me, and for several years now, the commercials have been lackluster. So, I skipped watching and went to bed early.
Have a great week, everyone!
