WFH Wednesday

I had to change my usual work from home day from Friday to today this week. I have a class to teach on Friday, so I need to be there. Honestly, it couldn’t come on a better day. Yesterday was incredibly busy and stressful. It’s never a good sign when you have to call your boss with bad news, and her response is, “Oh, shit.” A project that I’ve spent months on all fell apart yesterday. It was not through any fault of my own, but the person I was depending on basically pulled out of the project.
Luckily, I was able to cancel the announcements before they were mailed out. I also had to pull all of the other promotional materials that had already gone out. While I was able to prevent a public disaster, it took most of my time yesterday. On top of that, I also had class to teach and a meeting off campus yesterday afternoon. Needless to say, I was physically and mentally exhausted by the time I got home.
Oh, and just because I’m working from home, doesn’t mean that everything is peachy. What really started off my day yesterday was that I found out as I was leaving for work that there had been a water main break, and my apartment complex would have our water shut off at 6 pm that night.
By the time I got home, the notice had changed to an order to conserve water and that only flushing toilets was allowed. I’d planned to wash clothes today, something I often do on my WFH days. Because of a migraine over the weekend, I had put off doing laundry. Thankfully, I have enough clothes for the rest of the week, and I can hope that water is fully restored by this weekend.
