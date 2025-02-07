There isn’t much to say this morning. Thank goodness it’s Friday, and it’s a work from home day. I’ll work on material for next week’s class today, but there isn’t a whole lot else to do. I have a few emails to send out. I woke up with a bit of a migraine, which I hope will go away as the morning goes on. I have no plans for the weekend. I doubt I will leave my apartment on Sunday, though I may go downstairs to do some laundry. It’s expected to snow throughout Saturday night. There are no plans for tomorrow. I’m hoping for an easy, lazy weekend.
I hope everyone has a great weekend!
No comments:
Post a Comment