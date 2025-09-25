A Quiet Day (Hopefully 🙏🏻)

I had planned an art history post for today, but honestly, I just haven’t been up to writing it. I’m working from home today, so maybe I’ll have some time to pull it together later. For now, though, I don’t have a lot to say.
Yesterday was rough—not only was I very busy at work, but my back gave me trouble all day. One of the issues with the bulging disk between my L4 and L5 is that it presses on the sciatic nerve on both sides, which is why I’ve had pain in my left leg for the past few weeks. Yesterday, however, it was my left leg and the lower left of my back that gave me the most grief. Add a migraine on top of that, and I was pretty miserable. It took me forever to fall asleep last night.
At least Isabella was kind enough to let me sleep until 5 a.m. Speaking of sleep, here’s one of my favorite photos of her napping—for the Isabella Pic of the Week.
3 comments:
Are you feeling better today, Joe?
Do you have a picture of Isabella with a paw over her eyes? ex : https://fr.blastingnews.com/buzz/2020/06/chat-sil-couvre-son-visage-quand-il-dort-ce-nest-pas-seulement-a-cause-de-la-lumiere-003148913.html
Did you get a cortisone shot into the disk?
Well you’ve learned the cause of the pain that’s good getting thru wouldn’t be easier. But get thru it.
Post a Comment