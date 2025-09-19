Not Thankful It’s Friday

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that today will “only” be an eight-hour day and tomorrow about six. That may not sound like much of a break, but after the marathon that was yesterday, it’s something to be thankful for. Really, I’ll only feel relief when Sunday finally rolls around and I can rest, free from the craziness and hoopla.
And here is your Isabella Pic of the Week. This is the look I get when I’m not petting her as much as she thinks I should. Normally she likes to curl up on my hip, but with my back problems she hasn’t been able to. Instead, she’s taken to lying on my chest. It’s her version of cuddling, and honestly, I’ll take it.
1 comment:
This museum is really overworking you. Don't let them walk all over you. You've had the MRI -- what happens now? Surgery?
