Friday, September 19, 2025

Not Thankful It’s Friday

Usually I look forward to Fridays, but not this week. I’m not even looking forward to Saturday. This weekend brings with it our big annual set of events at the museum, which means lots of tours, lots of visitors, and lots of chaos. Today I have multiple tours lined up, and tomorrow I’ll be back again for one or two more—yes, working on a Saturday. Yesterday I put in a twelve-hour day, came home, and went straight to bed. This morning I’m running on sheer habit and coffee. 

 If there’s a silver lining, it’s that today will “only” be an eight-hour day and tomorrow about six. That may not sound like much of a break, but after the marathon that was yesterday, it’s something to be thankful for. Really, I’ll only feel relief when Sunday finally rolls around and I can rest, free from the craziness and hoopla. 

 And here is your Isabella Pic of the Week. This is the look I get when I’m not petting her as much as she thinks I should. Normally she likes to curl up on my hip, but with my back problems she hasn’t been able to. Instead, she’s taken to lying on my chest. It’s her version of cuddling, and honestly, I’ll take it.
RB said...

This museum is really overworking you. Don't let them walk all over you. You've had the MRI -- what happens now? Surgery?

September 19, 2025 at 7:07 AM

