I’ve always loved this song. I think I first heard it on the Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil soundtrack, which features only Johnny Mercer songs, since his house in Savannah is pivotal to the story. That soundtrack is still one of my favorites, and Mercer’s music never fails to strike a chord with me.
Today is the first day of autumn. Vermont is one of the most beautiful and scenic places in the world this time of year. People from all over the globe make their way here just to see the “autumn leaves of red and gold.” This year, though, they might be a little disappointed if they’ve visited before. With the drought Vermont and much of New England has faced, the colors aren’t quite as vibrant as they usually are. Still, if you’ve never seen Vermont in “leafing” season, it’s breathtaking. And truth be told, those postcards and pictures—like the classic images of Stowe—are often enhanced to make them more vibrant than what nature actually gives us. In reality, it’s more like the softer, subtler version you’ll see in the second picture of Stowe below.
No matter what, autumn in Vermont is a season worth savoring. I hope everyone has a wonderful week and a scenic fall. And like Mercer’s lyrics remind us, each season carries its own beauty and its own memories—some bright, some bittersweet, but all worth holding close.
Autumn Leaves by Edith Piaf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qavKmXLeuUI
Autumn Song of Paul Verlaine ( Poèmes saturniens )
The long sobs
Of the violins
Of autumn
Wound my heart
With a monotonous languor.
All suffocating
And pale, when
The hour strikes,
I remember
Old days
And I cry
And I go away
In the ill wind
That carries me
Here, there,
Like a
Dead Leaf.
I visited Vermont & Mount Washington in late September 1977. Shocked by the amount of colours. Thought Nova Scotia had great colours. Did quite few oil paintings of them, on my return home.
In Province of Québec, Autumn is also filled with such colors all over the most southern part. It's well known that in the Laurentians and in the Eastern
Townships have the best landscapes to see it. Eastern Townships are the neighbor of Vermont.
Ah, Savannah! I'm from there and also lived in New Hampshire for a couple of years. Rural New England is soooo beautiful in the autumn! Johnny Mercer is a favorite too (and Cole Porter). The tally of things we share is now -- loving cats, Johnny Mercer. WWI, history, gay literature and literary figures, the South, biblical scholarship, and, unfortunately, back aches & migraines. But, I went to UGA, so that might shut down any conversation between us :)
Especially since I went to Auburn. 😂 None UGA or AU fans won’t get that one, but it is a rivalry longer than Auburn and Alabama.
I love Cole Porter too. Besides the Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil soundtrack, I love the De-Lovely soundtrack, which is all Cole Porter music.
That picture looks like two guys cruising in the woods.
