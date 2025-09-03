Dragging a Bit

This morning I woke up right when my alarm went off—no earlier, which is unusual because Isabella is almost always my built-in alarm clock demanding breakfast. Maybe I’m coming down with a little cold, or maybe it’s just the weight of feeling worn down. I’ve been tired lately, and with my boss being less than understanding about health-related appointments, it all feels heavier.
I guess today is just one of those mornings when getting out of bed takes more effort than usual. Hopefully a cup of coffee, a cuddle from Isabella, and a little patience with myself will carry me through.
