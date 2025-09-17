Today is finally MRI day, and I’m both relieved and a little anxious. I had to be up earlier than usual this morning since my appointment at the hospital was at 6 a.m. Isabella didn’t seem to mind me stirring around at that hour—she was just happy to have breakfast a bit earlier. For weeks now my back has been bothering me, and while I’ve tried to push through the pain, it’s clear something isn’t right. Hopefully, the MRI will give me some answers and a clearer path forward. It’s one of those things where just knowing what’s going on will be a huge relief in itself.
Since I have the whole day off, I decided to make the most of it and head up to Burlington afterward. There are a few shoe stores there that carry some really nice options, and I’ve been needing a good pair of shoes for a while. It feels like a bit of a treat to mix something necessary with something enjoyable. After all, if I’m going to be dealing with back issues, I might as well do it in style with a comfortable (and hopefully sharp-looking) new pair of shoes.
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
MRI
1 comment:
Best of luck Joe.
