It’s finally Friday, and I couldn’t be more thankful. Not only is it the end of the week, but it’s also my work from home day. That makes such a difference. No commute, no rushing out the door, no bracing myself for whatever mood my boss might be in. Instead, I can ease into the day with a little less stress, work from the comfort of home, and hopefully keep my migraine at bay. After the week I’ve had, that feels like a blessing.
I always look forward to Fridays, but this one feels especially good because I know what’s coming up next week. The first half should 🤞be relatively calm—Monday is shaping up to be quiet, and Tuesday I’m off. But Wednesday brings my MRI for my back, which I’m both anxious about and ready to get over with. Then the second half of the week kicks into high gear. Thursday through Saturday I’ll be working and participating in events for the museum. It’s going to be a lot to juggle, and I already know it’s going to take a lot out of me.
That’s why today feels even more important. I need this chance to breathe, to regroup, and to prepare myself for what’s ahead. Fridays at home are a reminder that little breaks like this can make a world of difference when life gets hectic. I’ll take the peace while I can get it.
I hope everyone has a great Friday and an even better weekend.
* Thank God It’s Work From Home Friday
I almost forgot my Isabella Pic of the Week. I took this right after I wrote today’s post. She will likely be this way for at least 2-3 hours before she stretches, rotates a quarter turn, and goes back to sleep.
