Rains and Migraines

Some mornings begin with sunshine and energy. Other mornings begin with a pounding head, gray skies, and the realization that the weather forecast was probably trying to warn you all along.
Last night, I went to bed early because of a migraine that had been steadily getting worse since yesterday afternoon. Thankfully, it’s not quite as bad this morning, though it’s still lingering enough to make me feel slow and foggy. It’s one of those headaches where you can function, but you definitely don’t want to do much more than absolutely necessary.
Honestly, I probably should have expected it. We’re supposed to have rain for the next three days, and my body usually seems to know the weather is changing before I even look at the forecast. I’ve often joked that migraines can be more accurate than meteorologists. The pressure changes, the gray skies, the damp heaviness in the air—it all seems to settle right behind my eyes.
Still, the day has to begin whether I feel great or not. Coffee helps a little. Quiet helps more. Hopefully, the rain will do what rain is supposed to do: slow things down, wash the world clean for a bit, and maybe give all of us an excuse to rest when we need it.
For now, I think I’ll take things one step at a time and hope the migraine continues easing instead of digging in for the long haul.
2 comments:
Reclining nude. Yum
Poor you! I do feel for you.
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