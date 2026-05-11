Monday Morning Mood

I really just want to go back to bed. Unfortunately, work has other plans.
I’d call in sick, except I hate calling in sick on Mondays, and besides, I’m not actually sick—just sleepy and tired. I did not sleep well at all last night. It took me forever to fall asleep, and once I finally did, I woke up several times throughout the night. Even ignoring Isabella trying to convince me that breakfast should happen at an unreasonable hour, I still stayed in bed until 5:00 this morning. Honestly, I wish I were still there, warm under the covers and drifting back to sleep.
Instead, I’m sitting here with a cup of coffee, trying to convince myself that being awake is a good idea. Hopefully, the caffeine will eventually do its job and I’ll start feeling human again. Until then, I suppose I’ll just ease into the week the best I can.
Here’s hoping Monday is gentle on all of us.
2 comments:
What a nice butt!
Je le répèterai , jusqu'à plus soif , IL FAUT QUE VOUS TROUVIEZ UNE ASTUCE POUR QUE ISABELLA NE VOUS REVEILLE PLUS !
I will repeat it, until I can't stop, YOU MUST FIND A TRICK SO THAT ISABELLA DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP AGAIN!
Lo repetiré hasta que no pueda parar, ¡DEBES ENCONTRAR UN TRUCO PARA QUE ISABELLA NO TE VUELVA A DESPERTAR!
Mi ripetos ĝin, ĝis mi ne plu povos ĉesi, VI DEVAS TROVI RUZON POR KE ISABELLA NE REVEKU VIN!
Repetam, donec desinere non possim, INVENIRE DEBES DOLUS NE TE ISABELLA ITERUM EXPERGICET!
我会一直重复，直到我停不下来为止，你必须想办法让伊莎贝拉不再吵醒你！
Wǒ huì yīzhí chóngfù, zhídào wǒ tíng bù xiàlái wéizhǐ, nǐ bìxū xiǎng bànfǎ ràng yī shā bèi lā bù zài chǎo xǐng nǐ!
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