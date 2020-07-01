Wear Your Damn Mask! 😷

Why can’t people just do what they are asked to do? Americans especially always try to buck the system. If they are asked to do something, they just ignore it if it inconveniences them. A lot of Americans have a problem with authority and don’t get me started with that. I saw it every day when I was teaching, and those are the people who are growing up and refusing to follow directions. Their parents never made them, because quite honestly, the parents didn’t want to follow the rules either. Too many people think they are the exception to the rule. Of course, it doesn’t help that we don’t have a president who will set the example. Instead of doing what he should do, the president makes the wearing of masks a political issue. He idiotically believes that those who wear masks are doing it in protest of him. We wear masks because we want to save our lives and the lives of other people. Fuck! It makes me so mad.
The U.S. is "not in total control" of the coronavirus pandemic and daily new cases could surpass 100,000 new infections per day if the outbreak continues on its current trend, White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. Fauci told senators in a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that "I can't make an accurate prediction but it's going to be very disturbing," The number of new cases reported each day in the U.S. is now outpacing that of April, when the virus rocked Washington state and parts of the Northeast, especially the New York City area.
Why can’t Americans (and you know which ones I’m talking about) quit being selfish and wear a fucking mask?
News Flash: It’s not going to kill you to wear one, but it might kill you or someone you love not to wear one. Get with the fucking program!
P.S. I apologize for the strong language in this post, but I am just so angry about the issue of people not wearing masks.
3 comments:
Well, I completely understand you. 😏
People need to be more careful. 🤷♂️
Also, I've shared that Dr photo earlier as well. 😃👏🏻
I share your frustration, no apology needed.
Masks are expensive. Many of those who can afford them hang on the Idiot's every word, and are they just chanting "blue wave" yet again?
