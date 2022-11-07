I have a full plate this week, and I’m not taking food. I have three sets of VIPs coming in this week. Today, I’ll be at the museum by myself. Tomorrow, I have to give a tour to foreign dignitaries and then leave right afterwards for the airport to pick up a VIP speaker for my Wednesday program. Once I have picked her up, I’ll take her to lunch before we meet with some colleagues of mine at another museum. Then we’ll be off to get her checked into the hotel before whisking her away for dinner. Wednesday, she will be giving her talk, and I’ll give her a tour of the university and the surrounding area. I’ll probably take her to Montpelier to see the nations smallest capitol and the Vermont History Museum. Then, it will be another dinner before taking her back to her hotel. Thursday, I’m going to be taking her to do some shopping at some of the famous country stores Vermont is famous for, though I won’t be taking her to THE Vermont Country Store. It’s actually not very close. One place in particular that I want to take her has these delicious (and famous) cider donuts. They are a must have in my opinion, especially if they are fresh out of the fryer. We’ll probably have lunch at this particular place while we are there. Then, it’s back to the airport. If that’s not enough, we then have another set of VIPs coming for a special Veterans Day program. This program is not one I’m involved with, but I do have to be present for. I think that’s everything. If it’s not, it should be. It’s definitely a full plate.
