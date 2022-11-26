Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
#DEEPnDIRTY30Day 25.Who’s hungry? 😅😝😇 🍳 pic.twitter.com/tuhDTZ1yCa— MrDeepVoice (@DeepVoiceX) November 25, 2022
#DEEPnDIRTY30Day 25.Who’s hungry? 😅😝😇 🍳 pic.twitter.com/tuhDTZ1yCa
OMG! He is eatable and I'm sure his «eggs» might be delicious. Love his V shape back and his buns are yummy. I live on a second floor and from one of my windows I have a nice view on my two neighbors on the first floor accross the driveway.They are in their early 20's but one of them often cook in front of the window of their kitchen and what is tentalising is that he do it shirtless. He wears nice black framed glasses and it makes him look like Clark Kent.Gorgeous little muscle body, large sholders with a well shaved face and nipples to die for.I could take some photos of him to have good memories of this handsome guy.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
OMG! He is eatable and I'm sure his «eggs» might be delicious.
Love his V shape back and his buns are yummy.
I live on a second floor and from one of my windows I have a nice view on my two neighbors on the first floor accross the driveway.
They are in their early 20's but one of them often cook in front of the window of their kitchen and what is tentalising is that he do it shirtless.
He wears nice black framed glasses and it makes him look like Clark Kent.
Gorgeous little muscle body, large sholders with a well shaved face and nipples to die for.
I could take some photos of him to have good memories of this handsome guy.
Post a Comment