Moment of Zen: Apples 🍎 🍏

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Do you know apple cider vinegar? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDDUyRmCKRs Isn't it nicely presented? Plus it makes you lose weight.
uvdp, I am quite familiar with apple cider vinegar. My grandmother would mix half a glass of water with half a glass of apple cider vinegar every night to drink before she went to bed.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Do you know apple cider vinegar? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDDUyRmCKRs Isn't it nicely presented? Plus it makes you lose weight.
uvdp, I am quite familiar with apple cider vinegar. My grandmother would mix half a glass of water with half a glass of apple cider vinegar every night to drink before she went to bed.
Post a Comment