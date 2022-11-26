Saturday, November 26, 2022

Moment of Zen: Apples 🍎 🍏

I actually prefer apple cider (hard cider, sparkling cider, or regular cider) above actual apples, but cider doesn’t make for good pictures.


uvdp said...

Do you know apple cider vinegar? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDDUyRmCKRs Isn't it nicely presented? Plus it makes you lose weight.

November 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM
Joe said...

uvdp, I am quite familiar with apple cider vinegar. My grandmother would mix half a glass of water with half a glass of apple cider vinegar every night to drink before she went to bed.

November 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM

